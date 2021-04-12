Blackhawks trade for Canucks forward Adam Gaudette

TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 4: Adam Gaudette #96 of the Vancouver Canucks skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on February 4, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Canucks 7-3.(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks picked up another offensive weapon ahead of Monday afternoon’s trade deadline.

Stan Bowman sent forward Matthew Highmore to Vancouver in exchange for Canucks forward Adam Gaudette, who carries a cap hit of $950,000.

The 24-year-old former Hobey Baker Award winner has four goals and three helpers in 33 games this season after posting career highs in games played, goals, assists and points last year.

Gaudette skated in 153 career regular-season games since he was selected by the Canucks in the fifth round of the 2015 Entry Level Draft.

Highmore had 10 points in 73 career games with the Blackhawks.