Blackhawks trade Brandon Saad to the Avalanche as part of a four-player deal

CHICAGO – If fans weren’t convinced that the Blackhawks were going into a rebuilding mode after their decision not to re-sign Corey Crawford, then Saturday may have been another tipping point.

Once again, Brandon Saad is heading out of Chicago through a trade.

The forward along with defenseman Dennis Gilbert have been traded to the Avalanche in exchange for a pair of defenseman – Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm. As part of the deal, the Blackhawks will retain $1 millon of Saad’s $6 millon 2020-2021 salary.

Spending seven of his nine NHL seasons in Chicago, Saad was in his second stint with the team after arriving back in 2017 from Columbus as part of the Artemi Panarin trade. The forward had the strongest of his last three seasons in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 campaign, scoring 21 goals with 12 assists through 58 games.

Saad also had two goals and three assists in nine postseason games against the Oilers and the Golden Knights.