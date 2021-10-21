Blackhawks salute Troy Murray in cancer battle

CHICAGO – Troy Murray is on the minds of Blackhawks fans and players alike as he continues his fight against cancer.

Murray was in the stands for the Hawks morning skate Thursday and Jonathan Toews made sure he knew the team was thinking of him, leading the troops in a salute to the long-time WGN Radio color analyst.

“It was pretty special,” noted Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe. “Toewser had a couple nice words for us on the ice and to be able to give him a salute, it’s a pretty special moment, for sure.”

“It’s unreal that he was able to make it out here today,” remarked Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel. “It’s super special. I know a lot of guys – it was really special to them. Obviously, it hits hard for most of the guys here.”

Murray shared a hug with his broadcast partner John Wiedeman following the tribute. The two have been in the booth together since 2006.

Murray is continuing treatment following a diagnosis over the summer.