DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment had three goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars routed the Chicago Blackhawks, 8-1, on Sunday night to complete a two-game set at American Airlines Arena and extend the Blackhawks’ road losing streak to 11 games.

Chicago, 0-10-1 on the road during that stretch, have the second-fewest points in the NHL with just 24.

“My only hope from a game like (Sunday) is we just finally hammer it through our thick heads of how we’re going to need to play,” said Nick Foligno, a veteran on a young Chicago roster. “And that is not it. It’s just not who we are. That’s not a winning team. That’s just a team hoping.”

Philipp Kurashev scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard, Chicago’s 18-year-old star, assisted on the power-play goal 39 seconds into the third period for his rookie-leading 33rd point.

Petr Mrazek allowed six goals on 32 shots. He was replaced almost five minutes into the third period by Arvid Soderblom, who gave up two goals on 10 shots.

Tyler Seguin had a goal and two assists for the Stars, and Roope Hintz, Ryan Suter, Craig Smith and Sam Steel also scored. The Stars, one point out of first place in the Central Division, matched a season high in goals in their sixth consecutive home victory, two nights after topping Chicago, 5-4 in overtime, at American Airlines Center after trailing 2-0.

Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) celebrates with goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) and center Tyler Seguin (91) after their win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at American Airlines Arena in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves to improve to 11-2-2. He made his seventh consecutive start since Jake Oettinger went down with a lower-body injury early in Dallas’ game on Dec. 15.

Marchment’s first goal came on the power play midway through the second period for a 5-0 lead. He scored at 14 minutes, 29 seconds of the third and completed his first hat trick of the season with 1:02 to play on a goal that caromed off the leg of Chicago’s Jarred Tinordi.

“It’s happening all around the league. Teams are coming back. That was something we said going out in the third that we want to keep the foot on the pedal,” said Marchment, whose only previous NHL hat trick came in February 2022 for Florida. “And I thought we did a great job.”

Smith, Suter and Seguin scored in the first period’s final nine minutes as Dallas, which went into play ranked 25th in the NHL with a minus-7 scoring differential in the opening period, matched its season high for first-period goals.

“The main thing that we wanted to fix from the previous night was not to get in a hole and chase the game,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “That first period kind of set the tone for the rest of the night.”

Hintz had a hat trick Friday and scored again 4:46 into the third period Sunday for his team-high 15th of the season.

Chicago’s Tyler Johnson didn’t return for the third period in the second consecutive game that the Blackhawks lost a forward during play.

The Blackhawks are 0-17-1 when allowing more than three goals.

Up next

Blackhawks: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

Stars: Host Montreal on Tuesday night.