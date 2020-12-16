Blackhawks promote Stan Bowman to president of hockey operations

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks announced major changes to its front office Wednesday, naming Danny Wirtz CEO, Jamie Faulkner President of Business Operations and promoting Stan Bowman to President of Hockey Operations.

Bowman will now wear two hats, leading the Hockey Operations department while maintaining his role as General Manager.

“This is a special day for the Blackhawks organization and shows the bright future ahead for the team. I would like to thank Rocky and Danny Wirtz for their continued support and the opportunity to serve in this new role. Their leadership in developing the new organizational structure has set the stage for sustained success in the coming years,” noted Bowman. “I look forward to partnering with Jaime in the coming years. I enjoyed our conversations as a part of her interview process and I’m eager to learn from her as we collaborate on new initiatives. Jaime brings fresh ideas coupled with an analytical view of the industry. This new perspective will prove valuable as we shape the future vision of the Blackhawks.”

“Jaime and Stan bring a modern leadership style that embodies the approach needed to evolve in these dynamic times, continuing to elevate the Blackhawks to elite levels on and off the ice,” Danny Wirtz said. “I look forward to partnering with them and watching them work together with our on and off ice teams to achieve our collective goals. Both with backgrounds in data and analytics, Jaime and Stan are a dynamic duo whose partnership will trickle down to everything in our organization from on-ice hockey strategy to the fan experience at the United Center and beyond.”

In the new leadership structure, Executive Vice President Jay Blunk will report to Jaime Faulkner and Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Al MacIsaac will report to directly to Stan Bowman.