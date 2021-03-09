Blackhawks past & present congratulate Patrick Kane on 1,000 games

CHICAGO – Patrick Kane arrived in 2007 not knowing if he’d even make the team, even though he was the top pick in the draft.

Tuesday, at the tender age of 32, Kane played in his 1,000th regular season game. It’s 1,136 if you count the postseason. No matter how you slice it, congratulations were in order and they were coming in from everywhere, including Kaner’s long-time, tag-team partner Jonathan Toews.

“You’ve hit a few milestones lately, but this is a big one. Hope you enjoy it with the boys, with your family. Proud of you, buddy. It’s been a special ride to be a part of it with you since day one – since we were rookies. Pretty incredible. Proud of you. Wish I was there to celebrate with you. See you soon, man.”

It’s the first time fans have heard from Toews since his undisclosed illness was announced. Kane spoke about his special relationship with the Hawks Captain before taking the ice for the momentous occasion.

“I’ve talked to him quite a bit throughout the season. He’s always been one of the first ones to congratulate me or check in on the team – whatever it might be throughout the year. Obviously, we wish he was here no doubt. He’s a great player, great leader and just a big presence to have around for the team and in the locker room. Sometimes things are a little bit more important than hockey. You’ve got to be feeling right. I think we just kind of reiterate that we wish him the best. Hopefully, he’ll be back soon, but let him take care of his first.”

Kane’s parents could not be in attendance for the milestone achievement. They only recently met his four-month old son because of COVID-19 concerns.

But the whole Kane family, including his three sisters recorded special messages for 88.

Patrick's sisters Erica, Jessica and Jacqueline had a message before their big brother's 1,000th NHL game! #WaitForIt | #1Kane pic.twitter.com/nOkvH4zszP — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 10, 2021

The extended Blackhawks family also reached out with well wishes, including Marian Hossa, Patrick Sharp, Chris Chelios and Andrew Shaw.

Check out Marian Hossa's message for Kaner. #1Kane pic.twitter.com/7areOaS5TV — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 10, 2021

Andrew Shaw 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 record his message for Kaner in a unique fashion. #1Kane pic.twitter.com/vTUF9Lzutj — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 10, 2021

The game itself was one the Hawks would like to forget as they fell to the Stars 6-1.