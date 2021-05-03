Blackhawks lose 5th straight, eliminated from playoff contention

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20) slips the puck past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) with Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach (77) nearby for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho scored twice in the second period on the way to a hat trick, helping the Hurricanes roll past the Blackhawks 5-2 Monday night.

Aho’s first two lifted Carolina to a 4-0 lead and knocked Malcolm Subban from the game in favor of Collin Delia, who finished with 19 saves in his third appearance this year — and first since Jan. 17.

The Hawks managed just 11 shots through the first two periods. Ian Mitchell and Alex DeBrincat eventually got the Hawks on the board, tallying their only goals in the game. Philipp Kurashev’s was disallowed on replay review because Pius Suter impaired Alex Nedeljkovic’s ability to play his crease position.

The Blackhawks sit at sixth in the eight-team Central Division, losers of five straight and seven of nine. They are now officially eliminated from the playoffs for the third time in the past four seasons.