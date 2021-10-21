Blackhawks Honor Kane but Fall to Canucks, Remain Winless

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, right, smiles as he is joined by center Jonathan Toews while being honored for his 1,000th career NHL hockey game, which happened in March, before the team’s game against the Vancouver Canucks in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Dickinson, Tanner Pearson and Brock Boeser scored their first goals of the season as the Vancouver Canucks topped the winless Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Thatcher Demko made 29 saves and Conor Garland added an empty-netter with 1:02 left to help the Canucks (2-2-1) end a two-game slide. Vancouver connected for two goals in the second period to take the lead for good in the fifth of a six-game trip, their longest to start a season in team history.

Alex DeBrincat scored a power-play goal for sputtering Chicago, which dropped to 0-4-1. Kevin Lankinen was sharp in stopping 22 shots, but the Blackhawks again failed to cash in offensively despite outshooting the Canucks 30-25.

The Blackhawks have been outscored 21-9 this season and haven’t led in any of their five games.

Dickinson opened the scoring 6:36 into the first period, ripping a one-timer from the left circle over Lankinen’s glove into the upper right corner of the net. Dickinson converted Matthew Highmore’s pass from behind the net.

DeBrincat’s power-play goal about two minutes later tied the game. He also connected on a one-timer from the left circle that found the upper right corner — set up by Patrick Kane with a cross-ice feed from the left side.

Pearson scored on a midair deflection of Quinn Hughes’ high shot from the blue line at 9:55 of the second period to put Vancouver ahead 2-1.

Camped in front of the net and covered by Chicago’s Calvin de Haan, Pearson redirected the puck downward and under Lankinen’s glove as the Canucks capped a dominant shift.

Boeser made it 3-1 with 1:39 left the second, stuffing in a rebound from the left edge for the crease during a 5-on-3 power play after taking cross-ice pass from Elias Pettersson. Lankinen slid and made a right-pad save on Boeser’s first attempt, but the Canucks forward followed through and popped the puck in.

It was the first power-play goal allowed this season by the Blackhawks after they had killed 10 chances against them.