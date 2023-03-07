CHICAGO – It was going to be a unique event in one way since the Blackhawks were welcoming back one of the players they’ve traded away in the last year.

What would make it more unusual is the fact the team pulled off what has been a very rare feat during a difficult 2022-2023 season.

For just the second time during this campaign, the Blackhawks shut out an opponent, enjoying a very rare 5-0 blowout win over the Senators on Monday night at the United Center. This came as the team was facing former All-Star Alex DeBrincat for the first time in Chicago after he was traded to Ottawa last summer.

The five-goal margin of victory was also the largest of a season where the Blackhawks have more often than not been on the wrong side of the score. Their previous was four goals when they beat the Flames 5-1 on January 26.

Alex Stalock was the star of the evening despite the offense as he stopped all 35 shots he faced in net. He was also the goalie when the Blackhawks pulled off their other shutout in the 2022-2023 season on January 6 in a 2-0 win over the Coyotes at the United Center.