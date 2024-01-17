The Chicago Blackhawks’ scheduled game Wednesday night in Buffalo has been moved back a day.

The Buffalo Sabres tweeted late Wednesday morning that due to inclement weather impacting the Buffalo area, the game has been rescheduled to Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Blackhawks originally had an off-day Thursday but will now play the Sabres before traveling back to Chicago to host the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Visit HERE for more information about Wednesday’s postponement, including ticket info.