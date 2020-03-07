Blackhawks four-game winning streak halted by the struggling Red Wings

DETROIT, MI – MARCH 06: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks battles along the boards for the puck with Gustav Lindstrom #28 of the Detroit Red Wings as Jonathan Ericsson #52 of the Wings battles for position with Brandon Saad #20 of the Blackhawks during an NHL game at Little Caesars Arena on March 6, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

DETROIT – It’s the kind of trap game that teams fear when in the middle of a stretch of good play. Jeremy Colliton was even wary of such a pitfall on Thursday night after his Blackhawks’ squad won their fourth-straight game.

On Friday, they were set to face the Red Wings in Detroit, a team that hasn’t won a game since February 18th and had lost six-straight, with just one coming in an overtime period. At 35 points for the season, they were far and away the worst team in the National Hockey League.

In desperate need of points with 15 games to go, Colliton knew the Blackhawks couldn’t overlook their struggling opponent.

“We’ve got to realize that we need every point we can get and that we can take nothing for granted,” said Colliton after the win over the Oilers. “We’re far from the type of team that can just show up, lace ’em up and just think it’s gonna happen.”

Such words never rang truer over the course of 60 minutes at Little Caesars Arena, when the Blackhawks’ recent momentum came to a screeching halt.

Two early goals and then strong play in the net by Jonathan Bernier kept the Blackhawks playing from behind all night, and a surge of offensive chances in the third failed to produce an equalizer. The Red Wings’ 2-1 win might be one of the more painful of the season, not just because of the opponent, but what it could mean to the team’s still fleeting playoff hopes.

They now sit five points back of the Wild for the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 14 games to play as they stare down a showdown with St. Louis Sunday at the United Center.

These were two points the Blackhawks had to have, hence Corey Crawford was kept in the next for back-to-back games since his play of late has been some of his best of the season.

He held the Red Wings scoreless in the first but was beat 20 seconds into the second when Tyler Bertuzzi’s one-timer reached the net to make it 1-0. Robby Fabbri added to that ten minutes later when his shot deflected off a sliding Dennis Gilbert over Crawford’s shoulder for the score.

Patrick Kane’s 31st goal late in the period made it 2-1, but then it was Bernier who set the pace of the game. The Blackhawks wouldn’t be able to get another shot in the net, as the goalie made 32 stops on the night despite a few late offensive pushes around the net.

All of it made for one major letdown for a red-hot team that was starting to rekindle hopes for a postseason run. Instead, they were trapped at the most inopportune time against a squad struggling dearly this season.