Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat is named a 2022 NHL All-Star

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 03: Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at United Center on November 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In a season full of change with many more ups than downs since October, he’s been one of the consistent positives on the Blackhawks during the 2021-2022 season.

Now the NHL is recognizing Alex DeBrincat’s play over the last few months by giving the forward the highest honor of his professional career.

On Thursday evening, just before the team’s game with the Canadiens at the United Center, DeBrincat was named an NHL All-Star for the mid-season classic that will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 5th.

He’ll take the ice with fellow Central Division All-Stars for the “3-on-3” tournament that will take place that evening.

DeBrincat earned the honor in the midst of what could end up being his best of five NHL seasons with the Blackhawks. In 36 games he leads the team with 23 goals along with six assists. This followed a 32-goal output during the shortened 2021 season, and gives the forward a shot at his career-high in goals which he set in the 2018-2019 campaign.

Over the past few weeks, DeBrincat has had no trouble finding the net, scoring nine goals in his last nine games including six in the month of January. On Tuesday night, he had a pair of scored in a 4-2 Blackhawks’ win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

A second-round draft pick of the team in 2016, DeBrincat has 142 goals and 116 assists in 322 career games in Chicago.

There is a chance the Blackhawks could have a second All-Star in Las Vegas in February thanks to the NHL’s “Last Men In” vote. That allows the fans to vote for a representative for each division, and the Blackhawks’ nominee is defenseman Seth Jones.

Acquired in the offseason from the Blue Jackets, Jones has 22 assists and three goals in 35 games on the Blackahawks’ top defensive line.