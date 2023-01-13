CHICAGO – It was an unusual sight at the Fire Pitch on January 9, and it wasn’t because of the activity on the field but rather who was doing it.

A number of Chicago Blackhawks players, including captain Jonathan Toews, 2023 NHL All-Star Seth Jones, forward Andreas Athanasiou, defenseman Connor Murphy, and goaltender Petr Mrazek took the pitch to play a little soccer.

It was part of an event with the team along with Chicago Fire FC, and included one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League: Petr Cech.

He was in the net to take some shots from the Blackhawks’ players who attempted a few penalty kicks on the former Chelsea keeper.

“We had a lot of fun,” said Mrazek. “Having Petr here, having guys here to shoot on him and see how the penalty goes. We had a lot of fun. I love playing soccer in the summer, so something different over hockey.”

While Cech and the Blackhawks play different sports, there was plenty of crossover on this day.

Mrazek said that he enjoys playing soccer in the summers when the NHL season is completed, while Cech has started to play semi-pro hockey in England in his post-playing days in his first sport.

He’s taken the ice as a goaltender for the Guildford Phoenix from 2019-2022 and joined the Chelmsford Chieftains within the last year. Cech is spending the week with the Blackhawks, including attending games and even stepping into the goal with pads during one practice session.

Yet Monday’s chance to face these pro hockey players in his primary sport was the most unique.

“It was good to see how competitive they are,” said Cech. “I think the professional athletes generally have it always in you. Even in fun games like that, you try to score and feel good about it. It was fun, I have to say. It’s nice to meet top and elite athletes from a different sport and share experiences.”

For Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper and Naperville native Chris Brady, it was a different experience, since he grew up watching Cech and admiring his play in the net. He got the chance to talk with the legendary goalkeeper for the first time over the course of Monday afternoon.

“He came up to me first, and I think I’m going to remember that for a while,” said Brady of meeting Cech.

Larry Hawley featured this day in his “Friday Feature” on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.