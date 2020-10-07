Blackhawks draft Lukas Reichel with 17th pick

CHICAGO – With the 17th pick in the 2020 Draft, the Blackhawks selected 18-year-old German winger Lukas Reichel.

Reichel played in the professional ranks last year, tallying 12 goals and 12 assists for Eisbären Berlin.

The Hawks saw him in person during their trip to Europe before the start of the season in an exhibition game against the Polar Bears.

Reichel’s name might sound familiar. He is the nephew of Czech star and former NHL centerman Robert Reichel.

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman invited One West Side grant recipient Jamyle Cannon to make the pick in the virtual draft from Fifth Third Arena.

Cannon is the founder and executive director of The Bloc Chicago – a nonprofit boxing program “that uses the love of boxing to provide mentorship and academic support to Chicago’s youth.”