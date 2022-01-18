Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones out of COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO – While the team might be a little upset that their four-game winning streak was snapped in a shootout loss to the Kraken on Monday, some very good news arrived for the Blackhawks on Tuesday morning.

The team will get defenseman Seth Jones back in the lineup when they take the ice again on Friday against the Wild at the United Center after he was activated off COVID-19 protocol.

Jones was placed in the protocol before the team’s game with the Blue Jackets on January 11th, missing that contest along with three others since then. He last played for the Blackhawks in their win over the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on January 8th.

In his first year with the Blackhawks, the four-time All-Star has three goals and 22 assists as he’s spent the majority of his time on the team’s top defensive line. Jones was the Blackhawks’ “Last Men In’ nominee for the NHL All-Star Game, with fan voting for that honor being completed on Monday evening.