Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews does his part to help during the COVID-19 pandemic

WINNIPEG, MB – FEBRUARY 9: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks takes part in the pre-game warm up prior to NHL action against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place on February 9, 2020 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One by one, prominent athletes from around the country are making donations to organizations in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, it was the Blackhawks’ captain who joined that group of those helping out organizations in Chicago.

O Captain!



Through his personal foundation, @JonathanToews will commit a $100,000 donation to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund. pic.twitter.com/tH33DTtali — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 26, 2020

On Thursday, through his personal foundation, Toews donated $100,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 response fund. It’s the biggest donation from a member of the Blackhawks to the effort so far and is also in step with the franchise as well.

The #Blackhawks Foundation has launched a donation-matching initiative benefitting the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.



This fund will deploy resources to the most vulnerable residents in our community as a result of the consequences of COVID-19: https://t.co/HBPA7MFCX4 pic.twitter.com/mzN8FVnG55 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 18, 2020

The Blackhawks have pledged to match the first $100,000 fan donations to the response fund have done so since March 18th.

A 7-year-old @NHLBlackhawks fan had his birthday plans to see a game cancelled but captain @JonathanToews went on @TODAYshow to assure him they'd be rescheduled.https://t.co/IlRsNLcUrU — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) March 27, 2020

Toews also made headlines this week as he took part in a segment for NBC’s “Today” show to wish a seven-year-old fan Happy Birthday. He sent the message to Declan after his birthday party, scheduled to take place at a Blackhawks’ game, was canceled due to the pandemic.