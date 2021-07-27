Blackhawks acquire Tampa Bay forward Tyler Johnson, second-round pick in exchange for Brent Seabrook

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JULY 07: Tyler Johnson #9 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates with the Stanley Cup following the victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Amalie Arena on July 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Lightning defeated the Canadiens 1-0 to take the series four games to one. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — After trading for a three-time Stanley Cup champion earlier in the day, the Blackhawks have traded for two-time champion Tyler Johnson from the Lightning.

The veteran forward has been traded along with a 2023 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Brent Seabrook.

Seabrook, who announced his retirement earlier this year, has not played since the 2019-20 season and is eligible to be placed on the long-term injured reserve list.

Johnson, 30, signed a seven-year, $35 million contract in July 2017 with the Lightning. It will carry a $5 million cap hit through 2023-24.

The ‘Hawks also picked up a 2023 second-round pick for helping Tampa Bay alleviate cap concerns.

Johnson put up 22 points in 55 games this season on the way to Tampa Bay’s second straight Stanley Cup.

The trade comes after Chicago traded for defending Vezina-winning goaltender Marc Andre-Fleury. However, he may not end up between the pipes for the Blackhawks. The future Hall-of-Famer may retired after the following report surfaced.

While Marc-Andre Fleury still hasn’t heard from anybody with the Vegas Golden Knights, he has apparently been traded to Chicago. Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) July 27, 2021

The busy offseason continues after Stan Bowman and company traded for four-time all-star Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones. He immediately signed a seven-year contract extension worth $9.5 million per year with the team.

The Blackhawks acquired his brother Caleb Jones and a third-round pick from Edmonton in exchange for living legend Duncan Keith. Keith requested the trade to be closer to his son in western Canada.

This all comes as the organization is in the midst of a sexual assault scandal.