Billy Garrett Jr. balances basketball, concern for COVID-19, and social justice

CHICAGO – Playing sports at this moment in history is certainly not just about the activity.

That’s the case for former DePaul star Billy Garrett Jr. in the first half of 2020.

He was playing professionally in Greece when COVID-19 put a halt to his season. Since then, Garrett has been doing his best to stay healthy during the pandemic, especially since he suffers from Sickle Cell Disease.

On top of that, the guard is staying up with the calls for social justice that have emerged since the death of George Floyd on May 25th at the hands of Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

Josh Frydman talked to Garrett about each of these topics in an interview in June, and you can watch his story on the basketball player in the video above.