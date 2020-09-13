Big Ten reportedly could vote as early as Sunday on a date to start the 2020 football season

CHICAGO – It was a month and a day ago Saturday that the Big Ten made the decision not to move forward as scheduled with their fall sports season.

It was a call that caused a fair amount of controversy and even protests from some players and parents of athletes. At that time, the conference chose to air on the side of caution as the COVID-19 pandemic continued.

But now it appears that they may be close to coming to a decision, perhaps as early as this weekend.

Sources: The Big Ten medical subcommittee has concluded its presentation today to the steering committee of league presidents. This now advances to the full council of presidents/chancellors, who could vote on a return to competition as early as Sunday. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 12, 2020

Per a report from Adam Rittenberg and Heather Dinich of ESPN, the league could vote Sunday on whether to set a date to begin competition in football. The conference has not commented on the report.

The council of presidents and chancellors has seen a presentation from the conferences medical subcommittee, per the report, which included four rapid tests which could be used for athletes for daily testing.

Concerns over COVID-19 and doubts about quick testing that led the conference to suspend all fall athletics back on August 11th, becoming the first Power Five conference to do so. Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to suspend sports indefinitely, with hopes of playing in the early winter or spring.

The PAC 12 followed suit, but the ACC, Big Twelve, and SEC are continuing on with sports, including football, on condensed schedules.

Initially, the football season was set to begin on September 3rd with teams playing ten-game conference only schedules. Illinois would have taken the field that night against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium with Northwestern playing on September 5th at Penn State.