Big Ten fans deal with a lost fall without football

CHICAGO – The announcement that has been speculated about for a while was finally made official by the Big Ten on Tuesday. That didn’t make it any less painful.

Five months to the day that the NBA became the first sports league to pause their season due to COVID-19, the first Power 5 conference decided to shut it down for the next few months.

All fall sports are completely off for the fall, which brought out the use of the word “unprecedented” in our 2020 vocabulary. Like usual, it’s truly fitting, especially for the sport of football.

The conference has been playing the sport every year since 1896, and in each of those years, there has been a season in the fall.

That includes World War I from 1914-1918, World War II in the first half of the 1940s, and other conflicts as well. Of course, the league managed to play through the Spanish Flu pandemic as well, playing in both the 1918 and 1919 seasons.

Oddly enough, Illinois was a “pandemic” champion of the Big Ten in each of those season, earning a share of the crown in 1918 and the outright title in 1919. That last year is one of five National Championships which the Illini claim.

The Illini were working out at Memorial Stadium just hours before the season was called, ending their practice before the decision was made. On hold for now was the hope for more growth for the program in Lovie Smith’s fifth season after the team finally made a bowl game in 2019.

That’s on hold, and so is the chance for Northwestern to get a bit of redemption after a disappointing 3-9 record followed a Big Ten West division championship.

Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm has released a football plan for 2021. pic.twitter.com/USYPxNmoOq — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 13, 2020

Now it’s not completely over for these teams or the other 12 in the Big Ten. The league left open the option to play all fall sports, including football, in the spring of 2021. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm even went as far as to create his own spring football plan that would actually start the season in late February.

Whether that happens or not will depend a lot of the stop of the spread of COVID-19. But the virus, which has caused seismic pivots in sports the last five months, will have something to say just like it has when it comes to football in the fall in the Big Ten.

For the first time ever, conference fans are saying “Wait ‘Till Next Year” before a single snap was taken.