Tom Fornelli talks College Football on GN Sports

CHICAGO – The fact that College Football is being played in 2020 is amazing considering the COVID-19 pandemic rages on across America.

While games continue to go on, even in the Big Ten, virus positive tests have popped up all around the country, forcing games to be postponed or outright canceled.

Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com has been following all of the action both locally and around the country. He joined Josh Frydman to talk about the season on GN Sports on Friday evening while also giving his thoughts on the White Sox hiring of Tony La Russa.

