The Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament is moving from Chicago to Indianapolis for 2021

CHICAGO – This was set to be the year for the Windy City to host what promised to be an entertaining few days of basketball featuring the best conference in the country in the 2020-2021 season.

Of course, it wasn’t going to be totally normal, the no fans likely being let into the United Center to watch the Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps its for that reason and others for safety that the tournament is going to leave Chicago and return to Indianapolis in 2021.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference made official the move of the tournament in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 10-14. It will mark the first time that the venue will be used to stage the Big Ten Tournament, with Bankers Life Fieldhouse being used in previous years.

The home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium has previously hosted NCAA Regionals and Final Fours in the past along with a few regular season college games. This year, the venue will host most NCAA Tournament games since it will be played entirely in Indianapolis due to the pandemic.

Chicago will be next in line to host the tournament in 2023 since Bankers Life Fieldhouse was already awarded the tournament for next season.

Started in 1998, the United Center hosted the first four Big Ten Tournaments before going into a yearly rotation with Indianapolis from 2002 through 2007. Bankers Life Fieldhouse was the exclusive home of the tournament from 2008-2012 before the Big Ten started rotating venues again.

Chicago served as the host in 2013, 2015, and 2019.