Ohio State finshes strong to deny Northwestern a Big Ten championship

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 19: Earnest Brown IV #99 of the Northwestern Wildcats tackles Trey Sermon #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – They’ve been the best in the west division in two of the last three seasons, but they were looking to be the best in the conference for the first time in two decades.

For a lot of Saturday afternoon, it looked like that might very well happen for Northwestern, as they were holding down undefeated and nearly 20-point favorite Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.

But the reigning conference champions weren’t ready to let that crown go yet, and they showed that with a strong second half where they literally “rushed” to victory.

Thanks to a strong ground attack led by running back Trey Sermon, who rushed for a school-record 331 yards and two touchdowns, the Buckeyes erased a 10-6 halftime deficit to beat the Wildcats 22-10 Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s the second time that Northwestern has lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game and it’s the fourth-straight year the Buckeyes have won the conference crown. At 6-2 on the season, Pat Fitzgerald’s team now waits to see how the unusual bowl picture will shake out over the next few weeks.

For a while, it looked like that result would be flipped as Northwestern controlled the pace of play in the first half. Cam Porter gave the Wildcats the lead in the first quarter with a nine-yard touchdown run and their defense wasn’t letting Justin Fields and the Buckeyes offense get going.

Brandon Joseph stopped a late second quarter Buckeyes’ drive with an interception in his own endzone to send Northwestern to halftime up 10-6.

Peyton Ramsey and the Wildcats’ offense, however, had trouble moving in the second half, turning the ball over three times and failing to score a point. Meanwhile, Ohio State was able to get their offense going behind Sermon, who rushed for over 200 yards in the second half.

His nine-yard run in the third quarter put Ohio State ahead 13-10 and a 28-yard run by Sermon set up a field goal early in the fourth. A nine-play, 80 yard drive was carried mostly by the running back, who scored a three-yard touchdown with 4:03 left to put the game away.