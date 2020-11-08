Northwestern’s win over Nebraska helps them to their best Big Ten start in 20 years

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 07: Riley Lees #19 of the Northwestern Wildcats falls into the end zone to score a touchdown against Marquel Dismuke #9 and Luke Reimer #28 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ryan Field on November 07, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Nebraska 21-13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

EVANSTON – Whenever the 2000 Northwestern team is brought up, there’s a smile on Wildcats fan’s faces.

The entertaining group under Randy Walker that ran a high-tempo offense went 8-3 on the season to clinch a share of their third Big Ten Championship in the last six years.

Some of their high-scoring contests and incredible finishes still find their way onto lookback broadcasts, especially the 54-51 win over Michigan at Ryan Field.

Twenty years later, this Northwestern team isn’t scoring quite as many points as that group, but they’re coming up with strong play in the clutch like they did. Because of that, they have done something the program hasn’t since that famed 2000 group.

With a 21-13 win over Nebraska at Ryan Field on Saturday, Northwestern is off to their best start in Big Ten play since the 2000 season. The Wildcats rallied from a 13-7 halftime deficit with a pair of touchdowns in the second half then pitched the shutout to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Not since that 2000 group has Northwestern started so well in conference play. It wasn’t a perfect afternoon, with two first half turnovers leading to the early deficit. But like the game against Iowa last week, where the Wildcats fell behind by 17 but rallied to win, they had the plays down the stretch to win it.

“Today was a winning ugly game,” admitted head coach Pat Fitzgerald of this team’s third victory of 2020. “We’ve got to get better in a lot of ways, and that starts with me. But we’ll take it. A win’s a win. I’ve approached this year with a thankful mindset just to be able to coach these guys and have the opportunity to be out on the field.

“Again, I’m not going to underestimate the job that our medical team has done.”

Indeed his team is making the most of their chance to play a Big Ten season despite a pandemic. Nearly halfway through the season, they sit at the top of the conference’s West Division as they hope for a second title in three seasons.

It might be a bit premature to discuss that, but certainly the team had a knack for getting the job done. After an opening the game with a Drake Anderson 41-yard touchdown run on the first drive, the Wildcats missed a field goal then turned it over on two Peyton Ramsey interceptions.

Nebraska scored 13 unanswered points – ten off the turnovers – to go up by six at the half.

Ramsey would rebound with a pair of touchdown drives in the third and fourth quarters. He hit John Raine on play action with the short pass in the endzone for the first score then found Riley Lees for a second for ten yards with 9:53 to go.

As they did against Iowa, Northwestern’s defense shutout the Cornhuskers in the second half and forced a pair of turnovers to stall drives. Adrian Martinez’ pass from the Wildcats’ 25-yard line was picked off in the endzone by Brandon Joseph to stop that drive with no points.

Luke McCaffrey replaced Martinez at quarterback for the rest of the second half and drove the Cornhuskers to the Northwestern four-yard line. But his pass was tipped an intercepted Chris Bergin to end that drive. In the final minute, Nebraska got back to the Wildcats’ 14-yard line but the defense forced a turnover on downs.

The teams flair for the dramatic reminds Northwestern fans of a group from the past, and currently their record in the Big Ten to start is quite similar.