Northwestern’s game with Minnesota canceled due to positive tests on the Gophers’ team

EAST LANSING, MI – NOVEMBER 28: The Northwestern Wildcats look on as their teammate, Berkeley Holman #4 of the Northwestern Wildcats is tended to during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

EVANSTON – After playing the first six games of their season, Northwestern has become the latest Big Ten team to lose a game due to COVID-19.

With Minnesota still dealing with COVID-19 positives on their team, the Wildcats game with them that was scheduled for this Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis has been canceled. With no room left on the schedule, the contest will not be made up.

Northwestern’s next scheduled game is at home against Illinois on December 12th.

This continues a trend in the Big Ten of cancellations due to COVID-19 that have been on the rise of the past few weeks. Ohio State, considered the favorite to represent the conference in the College Football Playoff, has already canceled two of their last three games, including last weeks against Illinois, due to an outbreak on their team.

Wisconsin has lost three games, two due to an outbreak on their team and last week against Minnesota, who is dealing with cases. Those have made them ineligible to participate in the Big Ten Championship game, and have opened up a path for Northwestern to represent the West Division on December 19th in Indianapolis.