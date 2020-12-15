Northwestern quickly shakes off a bad season for a Big Ten title shot

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 12: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats (center) holds the “Land of Lincoln” trophy, awarded each year to the winning team between Northwestern and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ryan Field on December 12, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Illinois 28-10. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

EVANSTON – Two years ago, whether intentional or unintentional, Pat Fitzgerald gave a mission statement about his Northwestern program ahead of their first Big Ten Championship Game.

“I have 100 percent confidence that this is going to become a consistent thing for our program,” said Fitzgerald to the media at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on November 30, 2018 ahead of their game against Ohio State. “I look at us as a program that has been built on a bedrock, not on sand. We’ve been doing things the right way for a long time.”

Two years later, that statement is looking more true than ever for the Wildcats, and that because of what happened right after that which makes it true.

Fitzgerald’s team lost that game and then stumbled to a 3-9 record the next year, the worst since the coach took over in 2006. People in the Big Ten wondered how the program would respond in 2020, and they’ve given them a “bedrock” answer.

⚪️ Prepare for victory.

⚪️ Expect victory.

⚪️ Fight for victory.

🔘 Celebrate victory. #GoCats 🎩 pic.twitter.com/f4DEa6Ntg3 — Pat Fitzgerald (@coachfitz51) December 13, 2020

Northwestern shook off the bad year by returning to where they were two years earlier, finishing the regular season with a 6-1 record to finish at the top of the Big Ten West division. That included a resounding 28-10 win over rival Illinois on Saturday for their sixth-consecutive “Land of Lincoln Trophy.”

They now go to Indianapolis again to face Ohio State with the shot at the program’s first overall Big Ten championship since 2000.

While there are many lauding the accomplishments of the team now, a big narrative is how they were able to bounce right back after a terrible 2019 season. Many of those were asked to Fitzgerald in his first news conference before facing the Buckeyes Saturday morning in Indianapolis.

Yet the coach was quick to point out that the foundation was there last season, but a few things turned against the Wildcats, which led to the rare off year over the last decade.

“You look at this year in comparison to last year and it’s the old ‘Coachism,’ right? There’s like six or seven plays that make the difference, you just don’t which ones they’re going to be,” said Fitzgerald of 2019. “Yeah, we had some issues at certain positions that where we didn’t play or coach as well as we needed to but we still were in a bunch of game that we had every opportunity to win but we just didn’t play the way we typically do from a consistency standpoint, and that’s, again, a credit to our opponents.”

But they went their way in all but one of their contests in 2020, with the group winning their first five games before taking a loss at Michigan State, a game in which they erased a 17-point deficit in the second quarter but couldn’t finish.

After losing a shot at quick redemption against Minnesota the next week due to a cancellation, the team showed early resilience against Illinois on Saturday. After an early fumble spotted the Illini a 3-0 lead, Northwestern responded with 28-straight points to put their rivals out of the game and sixth victory.

“I think they’ve been through a lot, I think they’ve responded, and I was really proud of their response yesterday. We wanted to get back on the field as quickly as we could after the game in East Lansing, we obviously didn’t have the opportunity to do that,” said Fitzgerald, who had his team’s game with Minnesota on December 5th canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Gophers. “We had to wait a week, and I thought the guys came ready to play yesterday in absolutely horrible weather, and outside of really one play we handled it really well.”

