Northwestern has no problem playing the underdog role in the Big Ten title game

EVANSTON, IL – DECEMBER 12: Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in action during a game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 12, 2020, at Ryan Field in Evanston, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – At this point, they’ve pretty much gotten used it, and in some ways have embraced it.

Through the years and in 2020, Northwestern has been an underdog heading into a game, and yet they found a way to coming home with victories in six of their seven games this season. That helped the Wildcats win a Big Ten West division title and earn a spot in the conference’s title game for a second time in three years.

Once again this week, Northwestern is an underdog, as Ohio State is nearly a 20-point favorite to pick up the victory Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

That’s not a problem for the Wildcats, in fact, they enjoy it.

“I think we do a great job of embracing it, enjoying it,” said offensive lineman Nik Urban of being an underdog. “Knowing that we have a good team. That’s all we need.”

Yet the 2020 season continues one of the great stories of the last generation of college football as Northwestern has gone from the bottom of the Big Ten to the top. It started with the surprise run to a Big Ten championship and the Rose Bowl in 1995 and since then they’ve been consistently in the upper part of the conference.

They’ve got two overall Big Ten championships, two division titles, and including this year have 14 bowl bids. It’s a remarkable turnaround that started with Pat Fitzgerald as a player and now as a coach.

Beating Ohio State would be one of the biggest victories in this stretch and guarantee the Wildcats a New Year’s Six bowl game. The Buckeyes, who beat every opponent except for one, come in as the heavy favorite as they eye another College Football Playoff berth.

Again, no worries for the Wildcats.

“When you have the purple and white on, when you have that ‘N’ across your choice, most times you are going to be deemed or looked at as the underdog,” said receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman. “We embrace it man, we embrace it. We come to work and if anything, if all else fails, it makes us work a little harder.

“It’s to our advantage.”