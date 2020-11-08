Lovie Smith after Illinois’ loss to Minnesota: ‘We’re better than this’

CHAMPAIGN, IL – NOVEMBER 07: Mohamed Ibrahim #24 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the third quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Champaign, Illinois. Minnesota defeated Illinois 41-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – The good vibes that permeated through the program just a year ago have started to wane just three games into the 2020 season.

Frankly, the fifth year of Lovie Smith’s regime is looking more like the second or third as the shortened Big Ten campaign continues. Once again, Illinois found themselves on the short end of a score where the opposing offense found great success against a unit that looked on the way up in 2019.

Instead, Minnesota has the same success that Wisconsin and Purdue had in the first two weeks of the season, and it led to another Illini defeat.

The Gophers gained 541 totals yards of offense at Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon in building a 21-point first half lead that was never challenged. They gained 325 on the ground – with a 6.9 yard per carry average – en route to a 41-14 victory that sent Illinois to 0-3 on the season.

So much for the team that went 6-6 in the regular season a year ago and looked as if it was making real progress, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They were no match for Minnesota and the offense behind fourth-string quarterback Coran Taylor couldn’t keep up.

Even though a COVID-19 positive test and contact tracing have taken out their top two quarterbacks along with 12 others, the loss was unacceptable to Smith, and he was blunt with his words following the defeat.

“Terrible performance,” said the head coach after the game. “When you play like that you can’t wait to get to the next game for sure. We’ve said that a few times, but last week we lost, but we didn’t lose like this.

“We’re better than this.”

Smith would hope so, especially after his defense was one of the best when it came to turnovers and making big plays in 2019. This year, not so much, and while they were able to get the ball twice from the Gophers, it couldn’t make up for the yards allowed.

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 224 yards on 30 carries and scored four touchdowns – with a pair coming in each half – with the Illini unable to find a way to stop him. Minnesota was also 8-of-10 on third down and scored on four-straight first half possessions, which was more than enough to lead them to victory.

After a few exciting plays against Purdue where he saw his first major collegiate action, Taylor was just 6-of-17 for 106 yards an a touchdown in his first start as Illinois struggled to move most of the day. Mike Epstein’s 65-yard run set up his own score in the first half and Taylor found Josh Imatorbhebhe for 52 yards for a second half touchdown, but that was it.

All produced another forgettable day for Illinois in a season that looks like it could be getting away quickly. Smith’s team rallied to save it last year but they’ll have to look better than Saturday if they want it to happen.