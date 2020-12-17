Kofi Cockburn shows his power in the paint in Illinois’ strong Big Ten season start

Kofi Cockburn goes for a rebound in Illinois’ win over Minnesota on December 15th.

CHAMPAIGN – What transpired on Saturday night in the final minute was difficult for all Illinois players and fans to watch, but especially for the man in the middle

It was an unusual call against him that helped seal the team’s fate in a loss to one of their biggest rivals.

Illinois Center Kofi Cockburn called for flagrant foul late in game against Mizzou pic.twitter.com/WY6nYLVoYR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) December 13, 2020

Kofi Cockburn was whistled for a very questionable Flagrant 1 foul in the final minute of the Illini’s game against Missouri in Columbia. It played a big part in the three-point defeat at the hands of the Tigers that handed Illinois their second loss of the season.

But the sophomore didn’t let that get him down, and as the Illini opened Big Ten play, the center was at his absolute best.

Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points against Minnesota Tuesday night at the State Farm Center, and quickly erased any bad taste left behind in the loss to Minnesota.

He hit 13 of his 15 shots from the floor while also collecting 13 rebounds in a 92-65 rout of the previously undefeated Gophers that gave Illinois a strong start to their 2020-2021 Big Ten season full of anticipation.

Cockburn’s performance was so good, the stats like it hadn’t been seen in major college basketball since 2008. Per STATS, he became the first since Michael Beasley of Kansas State in 2008 to get at least 33 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes or less against a Division I opponent.

For this season, it marked the first time that Cockburn had gone over 20 points and the 13 rebounds were his second-highest of the season. It’s brought his season average to 16.7 points and 9.4 boards a contest.

It’s certainly a performance his team appreciated after a sour ending against a rival a few days earlier.