In their meeting on Tuesday, Illinois & Northwestern keep recent trends going

CHAMPAIGN – This is one of those times where what’s happened in the previous games carried over into the one they’ve played.

The way the contest went down, who contributed to it, along with the end result were consistent for the participants in the contest Tuesday night at the State Farm Center.

In simple terms, Illinois kept winning thanks to one of the best players in the country, while Northwestern lost another competitive game in what’s been a damaging 2021 losing streak.

The fifth-ranked Illini, for a second-straight game, were challenged by one of the teams in the bottom of the Big Ten. They found themselves in a contest with the Wildcats all the way down to the end, similar to how a few of Chris Collins’ teams recent games have gone.

But once again, Ayo Dosunmu proved to be the ultimate closer, and saved Illinois from an upset for a second-straight game.

With Northwestern within two points with under two minutes to go, Dosunmu knocked down a pair of three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to help the Illini pull away 73-66 victory on Tuesday night.

It was similar to his exploits against Nebraska on Friday, when his ten points in regulation and seven in overtime allowed his team to escape Lincoln with a win. While his point total wasn’t as high as it was on Friday, scoring 13 against the Wildcats after getting 31 against the Cornhuskers, he showed up when he needed it.

For the visitors, it’s another close miss in what’s been a miserable stretch in the Big Ten season, where the Wildcats have now dropped 12-straight games. Despite being within ten points in five of their last six games, they’ve failed to win a game in the 2021 calendar year, with their last win coming against Ohio State on December 26th.

Chase Audige led Northwestern’s effort with 22 points as the Wildcats got the Illini lead down to one with around five minutes to go and then to two with two minutes left.

But trends continued, as Dosunmu took off, the Illini won a sixth-straight, and Northwestern’s miserable stretch in the conference continued.