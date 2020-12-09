In their 2nd game against a Top Ten team, Illinois looks strong in a win at Duke

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu drives to the hoop during the Illini’s 83-68 win over Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 8th.

DURHAM, N.C. – On Wednesday night, Illini fans partied like it’s 1995 with dreams that this year will be more like 2005.

The latter may still be a little early since Illinois has lots of work to do to end the school’s 16-year Final Four drought. But in picking up their first win at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night, they looked the part of a contender in their second game against a Top Ten team in six days.

Visiting No. 10 Duke in Durham, Illinois jumped out to a 14-2 lead and stayed comfortably ahead for a majority of the night. The 83-68 victory over the Blue Devils is their first at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995, which was also their last win over the tradition-heavy program.

It comes after Illinois was defeated by No. 2 Baylor last Wednesday in Indianapolis, which was the first major test for a group with plenty of expectations. Their second went a lot better for Brad Underwood’s team as they improve to 3-1 on the young season.

Tuesday’s victory was also the team’s first in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge since 2016 and the fourth win over a Top Ten team in the Underwood era. The good news for the coach is he didn’t have to sweat a lot during the game, as his Illini took it to Duke on their home floor from the start.

Illinois got out to a 14-2 lead and never gave it up, taking a 14-point advantage to the break. Duke wouldn’t let the Illini run away with it, but they’d never catch the visitors, who stayed ahead by at least ten points the final 23:40 of the game.

Balance was the key to Illinois’ offensive attack as six different players reached double digits on the evening, with Ayo Dosunmu leading the way with 18 points along with a team-high 12 rebounds. Kofi Cockburn had 13 with Andre Curbelo adding 12, Giorgi Bezhanishvili 11, Da’Monte Williams along with Trent Frazier putting in ten.

In all, Illinois hit 58 percent of their shots from the floor and 7-of-11 from behind the arc, which kept the Blue Devils at a distance the entire night.

For Underwood, once again, there is little time to enjoy the win, with the team facing Missouri in the annual “Braggin’ Rights” game in Columbia on Saturday. Perhaps their third big contest of the season will have the charm like their second, which brought back great memories of the past and more hope for the future.