Illinois wins the Big Ten Tournament with an overtime victory over Ohio State in the title game

INDIANAPOLIS – It was fitting that one of the Big Ten’s best men’s basketball seasons in recent memory would conclude with a classic in their tournament championship.

Illinois, as they have the last month, tried to make it a runaway contest a few times, but Ohio State wasn’t going to let them do that. As the Illini built leads, the Buckeyes would rally, as the Top Five teams put on a show for the limited audience at Lucas Oil Stadium that would require extra time.

In the end, it was Brad Underwood’s team that had enough down the stretch to complete one of the greatest ends to a regular season in program history. Illinois would hold off a few Ohio State rallies to win the Big Ten Tournament championship game 91-88 in overtime on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.

It marks the third time that the Illini have won the conference tourney and their first since 2005, when the team went all the way to the national championship game.

A few times the contest was looking as if it would be a big win for Illinois, who took a 27-10 lead in the first half after a hoop by Ayo Dosunmu. Ohio State would rally the rest of the half and trail by just five at halftime.

Once again in the second half, Illinois opened up a lead thanks to ten-straigth points by Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Andre Curbelo’s hoop with 12 minutes to go put the Illini up by 11 points, but once again, the Buckeyes had an answer.

CJ Walker’s bucket with 5:36 to go gave Ohio State the lead, and it went back-and-forth the rest of regulation. Da’Monte Williams’ jumper put Illinois up by three with 36 seconds to go put his team up by three, but an ensuing three-point play by Justice Sueing tied the game again.

When Illinois couldn’t get a hoop to go on their final possession, the contest went to overtime.

A back-and-forth extra session finally turned the Illini’s way in the final minute thanks to Curbelo. His hoop with 50 seconds to go put Illinois up by three and after a Buckeyes’ turnover hit two free throws to expand the lead to five.

That was enough to give the Illini a tournament title and cap a memorable Big Ten season in style