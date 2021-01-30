Illinois wins another classic Champaign battle with Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, IL – JANUARY 29: Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes blocks out against Kofi Cockburn #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at State Farm Center on January 29, 2021 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – It’s a rivalry that’s had its high and low points through the years, but it’s safe to say that it’s red hot at the moment.

Both Illinois and Iowa have ascended towards to the top of college basketball over the last two years. Because of that, their meetings have had big implications on standing in the Big Ten, making their contests one of the must-see during the conference season.

On March 8th of last year, the teams turned in what could be considered one of the last great moments of the winter before the pandemic paused nearly all team sports. Kofi Cockburn’s block of Luka Garza in the closing seconds sealed a 78-76 victory that would be the final game of both team’s seasons.

It’s a shame each team will only meet once during the 2020-2021 regular season, but once again they delivered a show in Champaign on Friday night. Illinois fans were happy to see the result of another classic battle went their team’s way.

A back-and-forth 40 minute contest watched both teams trade leads along with barbs at the State Farm Center with neither able to build a sizable lead. Just as it was last March, it was Illinois who had the final push to pull out the 80-75 victory.

Just as he did last season, Cockburn had the final say in the outcome. He had the rebound on Jordan Bohannon’s potential game-tying three-point attempt with under ten seconds to go. After he was fouled, Cockburn missed his first free throw attempt, but he got the offensive rebound to make up for it.

The center stepped to the line and nailed a pair of free throws to seal the game.

Cockburn did the work on the boards (team-high ten rebounds with Jacob Grandison) with Ayo Dosunmu (25 points) and Trent Frazier (24) picking up the scoring load. All contributed to what some could easily argue is the Illini’s biggest victory of the season to date.

It’s their second win over a ranked team this season, having beaten then No. 10 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 8th. It also continues to get things back on track for the Illini who had a stumble following losses to Maryland and Ohio State at home.

At 7-3 in the Big Ten, Illinois is now tied for second in the league with Wisconsin, with each trailing Michigan as they sit with an 8-1 record. The Wolverines are currently on a mandated two-week quarantine, which they’ll finish in time for their February 11th game with Illinois in Ann Arbor.

Maybe that one can end up being a classic like the one that was played on Friday night in Champaign that continues a rivalry that is red hot at the moment.