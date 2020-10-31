Illinois QB Brandon Peters, TE Griffin Moore test positive for COVID-19

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 45-7. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

CHAMPAIGN – After facing a team that had a COVID-19 outbreak last week, Lovie Smith and Illinois are now dealing with positive tests of their own.

Just over an hour before their second game of the 2020 season against Purdue, the program announced that starting quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore have tested positive for the virus.

Due to conference protocols, which mandates the players remain out of the lineup for 21 days, neither will be eligible to play for the Illini until their November 21st game against Nebraska.

Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez shares that COVID-19 cases have risen to 22 within the program. pic.twitter.com/DeQ1SPPR6F — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2020

This comes after Wisconsin, their Week 1 opponent, had an outbreak of COVID-19 on their team. According to athletic director Barry Alvarez on ESPN’s “College Gameday,” there are 22 members of the team with the virus.

Also out for the game is backup quarterback Isaiah Williams, who is being held out due to contact tracing. Per Jeremy Werner of the Illini Inquirer, he’s being held out along with defensive end Keith Randolph and linebacker Shammond Cooper since they are all roommates with Moore.

The Illini will go with sophomore Matt Robinson at quarterback against the Boilermakers.

Illinois will also be without starting center Doug Kramer, kicker James McCourt, and cornerback Christian Bobak since they are roommates of Peters.