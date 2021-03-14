Illinois earns a No. 1 seed for the 2021 NCAA Tournament

CHAMPAIGN, IL – JANUARY 29: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini and members of the Illinois Fighting Illini are seen during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at State Farm Center on January 29, 2021 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – You could easily say that it’s a moment eight years in the making, but such a season has really been 16 years in the waiting in Champaign.

Yes, Illinois locked up their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013 officially on Sunday just an hour after winning the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. But they also locked up a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2005 as well.

They’ll be the top team in the Midwest Region and will face Drexel in the first round on Friday, with the site and time of the game still to be determined. The tournament will be played in its entirety in the State of Indiana with the Final Four in Indianapolis.

That is just as significant, as this group led by Brad Underwood is looking to add something that’s missing from the Illini’s men’s basketball resume: A National Championship.

Having the No. 1 seed is a rarity for the program, as 2021 will mark just the fourth time they’d started the tournament in that position. The team had it in 1989 (Final Four), 2001 (Elite Eight), and 2005 (National Runner-Up).

It’s the 31st appearance in the tournament for the Illinois program, with their eight-year absence the longest since they didn’t make it between 1964-1980. It’s the first for the team under Underwood, who was hired by school ahead of the 2017-2018 season.

The Illini would have qualified for the tournament in 2020 had it not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’d return with a number of the same players this season, including Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, who each put their name in for the NBA Draft but withdrew.

Despite a few losses early in the season, Illinois found their form in the middle of the Big Ten season and cemented themselves among the nation’s best. Including the win over Ohio State in the conference tournament championship game, the Illini went 14-1 in the second half of their season.

In that stretch, the defeated seven ranked teams, including Iowa twice and Ohio State twice,which help to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume.

Now comes the real work for Underwood’s team as they hope to help the program break through for their first national championship. Illinois hasn’t been as far as the Sweet 16 since their run to the championship game in 2005, the last time they had the No. 1 seed.