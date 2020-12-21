Illinois can’t make quick starts hold up in a loss at No. 19 Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NJ – DECEMBER 20: Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots during the college basketball game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Illinois Fighting Illini on December 20, 2020 at the Louis Brown Athletic Center in Piscataway, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – They had the right idea when it comes to playing on the road in the Big Ten two times on Sunday afternoon: Start fast.

Illinois did so as they faced 19th-ranked Rutgers in Piscataway in their maiden trip during the conference season in 2020-2021. The problem was they couldn’t make strong beginnings to each half last, and it sent them to defeat for the first time in the Big Ten.

Learn from this one, move on to the next one.



Illini back in action on Wednesday at Penn State #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/IeDb9LrM1x — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 20, 2020

Brad Underwood’s started the game on an 8-0 run, held the lead at halftime, and started the second half well, but were done in by a strong Rutgers finish. The Scarlet Knights built as much as a 12-point lead in the second half and held off every Illini run in a 91-88 win at the RAC.

It sends Illinois to their first Big Ten loss after opening with a strong effort against Minnesota at home this past Wendesday, dropping the 13th-ranked squad to 5-3 on the season.

Rutgers used big nights from Ron Harper Jr. (game-high 28 points) and Jacob Young (24 points) to race out to the second half lead that did the Illini in. Illinois’ trio of Ayo Dosunmu (22 points), Trent Frazier (19 points), and Kofi Cockburn (17 points) couldn’t make up the difference even with the strong start.

The center’s dunk with 16:23 to go in the game put the Illini up by five and represented what would be the high point for the visitors the rest of the game. Rutgers grabbed the lead under two minutes later and after trading the lead for a few minutes, Harper’s dunk at the 10:19 mark gave the Scarlet Knights the lead for good.