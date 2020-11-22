Illinois breaks a few streaks in a win over Nebraska

Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. – Streaks haven’t been kind to Illinois football for most of the last generation, but they made what they did on Saturday so much sweeter.

That’s how good of a day Lovie Smith’s team had at the expense of their hosts in Lincoln on Saturday.

Big wins in Lincoln –



1924 with Red Grange, 2020 with Lovie Smith #Illini pic.twitter.com/cAP6qg5MUN — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 21, 2020

Illinois’ 41-23 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium is the first win over the school on their home field since 1924. That season was the final one for the immortal Red Grange in Champaign and the Illini snuck out a 9-6 win out of Lincoln.

“It’s been that long; I’m told we haven’t won in Lincoln since 1924 when Red Grange played,” said Smith. “Whenever something like that happens, it’s a big deal.”

Since then, Illinois has lost five straight at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium, with four of them coming since 2013. It’s Smith’s first win over the Cornhuskers after four-straight losses in his first four years with the program.

The more recent losses were a little more on his mind than that 1924 win, but the victory was also a streak-snapper in some ways for the program when it comes to the conference. For the first time since the Illini’s Rose Bowl season of 2007, the team won back-to-back road games in the Big Ten.

All are good things for Smith, who has seen his team rebound after a bad 0-3 start to the 2020 campaign. They got a turnover on their first defensive series, though a bit controversial with a lateral pass being ruled a fumble, then scored right away.

After allowing Nebraska to tie the game, Illinois was off and rolling the rest of the half behind quarterback Brandon Peters, who returned after missing three games with COVID-19. Chase Brown added a second rushing touchdown in the third quarter, Peters hit Josh Imatorbhebhe for a 28-yard scoring strike, then Mike Epstein got in the endzone to make it 28-10 at the half.

That was the most points Illinois has scored in the first half of a game since November 6, 2010 against Michigan, when they had 31 in an eventual 67-65 triple-overtime loss in Ann Arbor.

The unit got five turnovers on the day – two fumbles and three interceptions – to keep the Huskers from mounting a comeback. The Illini have eight turnovers in their last two games – both wins – as they get a bit of momentum in a season that had little just two weeks ago.

“We’re were as healthy as we’ve been, and that has a lot to do with it,” said Smith of the improvement of the team. “When you have your group together, you can do somethings, and that’s how it played out today.”

Doing so in ways that haven’t happened in a decade or nearly a century.