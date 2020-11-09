Illinois basketball gets its highest preseason AP ranking in 15 years

CHAMPAIGN, IL – MARCH 08: Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) reacts after making a jump shot late in the Big Ten Conference college basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini on March 8, 2020, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – Last year, a chance for a memorable run was taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic, just like it was for the 68 teams that would have made the field for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

But the good news for Illinois is that a healthy amount of their team is back for the 2020-2021 season, and along with a few new additions, could make the Illini a force on the court this winter.

The voters in the Associated Press believe so, and they showed that with their preseason Top 25 that was released on Monday.

#️⃣8️⃣ in the @AP_Top25 to start the 2020-2021 season!



The #Illini are ranked for the first time in the AP Preseason Poll since the 2010-2011 season. #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/urAbsQQsXg — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 9, 2020

The Illini are ranked 8th in the first rankings of the season, which is the first time they’ve appeared in the poll at all since before the 2010-2011 season. It’s the highest ranking in the preseason poll for the program since their celebrated 2004-2005 team, which debuted at No. 5 before reaching No. 1 in early December.

That Illini team would lose just one regular season game that year and advance to the program’s first National Championship game in April, 2005 where they lost to North Carolina 75-70 in St. Louis.

Many hope that Brad Underwood’s group can be the one to get the program their first title, and there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn decided to comeback to the team after initially putting their names in for the NBA Draft, and they’ll lead the team that includes returners Trent Frazier, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, and Da’Monte Williams.

Among a group of newcomers is former Morgan Park High School star and 2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball Adam Miller, who will help give the Illini plenty of depth to compete at a high level this winter.