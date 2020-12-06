Illinois’ bad luck against Iowa continued on Saturday

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. Iowa won 35-21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHAMPAIGN – What was once a series that’s included some entertaining games have become very one-sided over the last decade. That is especially true when it comes to the last time they met at Memorial Stadium.

Iowa came to Champaign and crushed Illinois 63-0, which one could argue was the lowest point during Lovie Smith’s tenure with the team. A more competitive game in Iowa City followed in 2019, but once again it was the Hawkeyes that were victorious.

With two-straight wins, Illinois was hoping this might be their time to breakthrough for their first win over Iowa in 12 years. But even with a great start, it wasn’t going to happen in 2020.

Despite a 14-0 lead in the first half, Illinois’ offense went cold and Iowa took advantage, scoring 35-straight points from the second through the fourth quarter. The Illini got one back late but the recent history continued, with the Hawkeyes scoring a 35-21 victory at Memorial Stadium.

That’s now seven-straight wins for Iowa over Illinois, with Lovie Smith falling to 0-5 against their West division rivals. It drops his team to 2-4 on the season with Northwestern waiting in Evanston next Saturday as a two-game winning streak disappeared in a bad finish.

Brandon Peters threw a pair of touchdown passes – one to Daniel Barker in the first quarter and to Josh Imatorbhebhe in the second – to put the Illini up 14-0. But their offense stalled after that and couldn’t get much going until late in the fourth quarter, when Isaiah Williams replaced a struggling Peters.

By that point, the damage was done.

Iowa got 13 of those points back before the half and then quarterback Spencer Petras kept the offense going in the right direction. He’d lead a 70-yard scoring march midway through the third quarter, completing a short touchdown pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette then a two-point conversion to put the Hawkeyes up 21-14.

Petras threw another touchdown in the fourth quarter, this time to Shaun Beyer to make it 28-14, before Smith-Marsette completed the scoring with a touchdown run.

Williams got one back for Illinois with a touchdown throw to Carlos Sandy but it was too late to save another bad day for the Illini against the Hawkeyes.