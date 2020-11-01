Fourth-string QB Coran Taylor rallied the shorthanded Illini late, but it wasn’t enough to beat Purdue

CHAMPAIGN – About two days ago, there was almost no chance that he was going to see the field, but there he was.

With Illinois down 31-24 in the fourth quarter, sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor got Illinois down to the Purdue 15-yard line with a shot to tie in his first major action at the college level.

He’d shaken off two earlier interceptions and fumbles to throw a pair of scores in the fourth quarter, and one more would bring the contest to a tie.

It wasn’t to be, as three-straight incompletions and then a short pass to Mike Epstein ended the drive short of the touchdown. Boilermakers’ wide receiver David Bell made a great catch on third down of the ensuing drive to give the visitors a seven-point win.

Taylor’s play was all part of a bizarre day in Champaign, that began with a shock to the team and fans, as the worst nightmare of a coach in 2020 came true.

Starting quarterback Brandon Peters along with redshirt freshman Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19, knocking them out of competition for 21 days. Twelve other players, including starting center Doug Kramer, kicker James McCourt, and backup quarterback Isaiah Williams, were kept out of the game as contact tracing began.

On top of that, third-string quarterback Matt Robinson was knocked out of the game early with an ankle injury. That led to Taylor’s entrance in the game and an up-and-down affair for the Illini in their second contest of the year.

“The mindset was anything can happen, and you have to stay locked in,” said Taylor of his thoughts going into the game with two quarterbacks out.

After Purdue got on the board on a Zander Horvath one-yard touchdown to complete an 80-yard drive, Taylor led two drives of 42 and 47 yards that came up without points. The last one ended with an interception after the Illini got down to the Boilermakers’ 18-yard line.

Purdue drove 91 yards after that pick for another score, this time on Aidan O’Connell’s 45-yard touchdown strike to Milton Wright. Taylor would fumble on the next series, but the defense got the ball back, and 49-yards later, Mike Epstein got Illinois on the board with a touchdown run.

After trading field goals at the end of the half, the Boilermakers would build a 31-10 lead on two third-quarter touchdowns. The first came after a Taylor interception inside his ten yard line and the second came on a strip-sack of the quarterback that was recovered in the endzone by Jalen Graham.

Then things started looking up for the Taylor, completing a 75-yard drive with his first college touchdown pass to Daniel Imatorbhebhe. Then the signal caller hit Brian Hightower to complete a 55-yard drive to get the lead to seven.

Taylor got the Illini 44 more yards to get within sight of the endzone before the drive finally stalled.

“I thought Caron Taylor came in and did some good things,” said head coach Lovie Smith of Taylor. “He gave us a chance to win at the end. We still didn’t make enough plays, the turnovers hurt us.”

In the end, the quarterback was 17-of-29 for 273 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions, and two fumbles.

“I did OK,” said Taylor of his effort. “I know I could have had a couple of them plays back. I’ve just got to build on my performance today.”

He may have the chance to do so with a lot of uncertainty about the Illini quarterback situation after a most unusual day.