Even when off, Northwestern clinches the Big Ten West division title

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates a win in the closing seconds against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ryan Field on November 21, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 17-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

EVANSTON – It’s not the way they would have preferred to do it, probably wanting to get the achievement on the field just as they did with a victory at Iowa in 2018.

But Northwestern will certainly take another historic achievement in their program’s history, which came during a weekend off.

Thanks to the Big Ten playing enough games that each team must play six contests to qualify early in the day, Northwestern clinched the West division championship. Even if games had been called earlier in the day, Wisconsin’s loss to Indiana would have gotten them the title anyway.

This is the second time in three years that Pat Fitzgerald’s team has won the West division, doing so with a 5-1 record. They now clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship game that will be played in Indianapolis on Saturday, December 19th.

Northwestern was scheduled to play this weekend against Minnesota, but the game was canceled due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests on the Gophers this week. The Wildcats will host Illinois on Saturday, December 12th to finish out the regular season.