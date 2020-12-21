Even in the pandemic, Northwestern is eager for their Citrus Bowl trip

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 19: Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald on the sidelines during the Big 10 Championship game between the Northwestern Wildcats and Ohio State Buckeyes on December 19, 2020, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

EVANSTON – It just doesn’t have the luster that it might have in years past, and like most things in 2020, it’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bowl games won’t involve week-long trips to desired destinations, with most simply being like a regular season trip. There’s no fun team activities to take part in or events to fire up the fans, it’s all business and social distancing this January.

Coupled with the sacrifices made just to play college football this year, a few schools have gone ahead and declined bowl trips. Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan State, and Nebraska all declined consideration, even after a few had rough seasons which they might have qualified since there are so many openings.

But even with things being a little different, Pat Fitzgerald’s team wasn’t going to pass up a reward for a 6-2 record and a Big Ten West championship.

Excited for the opportunity to raise a 🏆 at the @CitrusBowl on New Year's Day 🎉#GoCats pic.twitter.com/x2galFptdE — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) December 20, 2020

The Wildcats will play New Year’s Day in the Citrus Bowl against Auburn in Orlando, making the school’s second appearance ever in the game. The last came when Fitzgerald was a player on January 1, 1997, when his Big Ten champion Northwestern team lost to Peyton Manning’s Tennessee Volunteers 48-28.

It’s an opportunity that the team wanted, unlike others in the Big Ten, with the coach expressing that a few times during his Sunday news conference.

“There was absolutely zero discussion in our football program whether not we were going to represent the Big Ten in the postseason,” said Fitzgerald. “We just played in the Big Ten Championship, brother. Listen, we’re ranked in the Top 25. If we don’t make mistakes, we could be sitting here undefeated right now.”

Michigan State and Ohio State prevented that, and Fitzgerald praised both teams for their play in sending the Wildcats to defeat this season. Had they been able to pull out tight victories in each, they could have been looking at a potential College Football Playoff berth or at least a New Year’s Six Bowl.

Instead, Northwestern continues their run of consistency under Fitzgerald, qualifying for their tenth bowl game under the head coach along with their fifth in six years. It also gives the team a shot at a fourth-straight postseason win, which would continue the longest streak in program history.

That was another big reason Fitzgerald mentioned as a motivating factor to play, along with something that couldn’t happen in 2020 due to the pandemic: Playing in front of fans. Local regulations allow Camping World Stadium to be filled to 20 percent capacity, allowing some Wildcats’ rooters to see their team for the first time.

“It’s been family, only family again yesterday at the Big Ten championship,” said Fitzgerald of games in 2020. “Now to be able to go down to Orlando and have, I think, 10,000 fans, it will be great to playing in front of fans and especially in front of fans in the State of Florida that have supported us so well in our previous bowl experiences in the great State of Florida.”

At least a few will get to do so again in this most unusual of bowl seasons for Northwestern and all of college football.