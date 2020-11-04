College Football – including Illinois & Northwestern – pause for Election Day

CHAMPAIGN, IL – OCTOBER 31: The Illinois offense lines up against the Purdue defense during a college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Illinois Fighting Illini on October 31, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As someone who has spent a major part of his life coaching college or professional athletes, Lovie Smith is someone that can be looked to for some wisdom on broader topics of the game.

The Illinois head coach certainly did that this week, which featured something very new to enter college football and all athletics, in fact.

For the first time in history, Division-1 student athletes had Election Day off in order to cast their vote or get involved in some way in the voting process. It was something that came to light during a summer in which issues of social and racial justice were at the forefront.

Naturally, Smith was asked about this break from football that his Illini team was about to have on Monday, and the coach wasn’t afraid to give his approval.

“I think it’s something that’s long overdue if you really think about it,” said Smith of a day off for athletes to vote. “We have holidays where we take days off for a lot of things and what is more important than the presidential election. It’s something that should have been done a long time ago.

“It’s exciting to see results coming In. I’m pumped up and glad that 2020 told us that this is something we need to do.”

This comes as Illinois is getting ready for their third game of the year against Minnesota. Northwestern is prepping for their third game of the year against Nebraska at home, and will also have Tuesday off as athletes pause for Election Day.

Like the Illini, the Wildcats moved around their schedule to accommodate the off day, working out a bit on Sunday night and then having their Tuesday workout on Monday. It was something that Pat Fitzgerald was happy to do.

“We fully support our guys getting the opportunity to go out and vote who haven’t,” said the Northwestern head coach. “As a staff, we talked about getting out first thing in the morning: I’m going at 6 AM.”

Fitzgerald believes that voting is a duty for himself and other members of the program, and he hopes the election day break sticks in the future.

“I think it’s always important we do this from a standpoint of being actively involved in making our country better and making our locations better,” said Fitzgerald. “Really trying to do things that we can do from an opportunity standpoint to make everybody’s lives better.”