CAMPUS CHECK-IN: Recent trends return as Illinois-Northwestern meet again

Northwestern running back Drake Anderson (6) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Champaign , Ill. Northwestern won 29-10. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

EVANSTON – In 2019, the roles that had been in place for a bit were flipped, at least prior to the game.

Having won four of their last five games, Illinois came in as the favorite against Northwestern, who plagued with inconsistency on offense stumbled into the game at 2-9. The result that rainy afternoon was a little more with the trend, as the Wildcats’ ground attack surprised the shorthanded Illini in a 29-10 win.

This year, the pregame trend has returned to normal, with the Wildcats enjoying a championship season while Illinois has struggled to find themselves in 2020. At 5-1 on the season, the Wildcats already have their ticket booked to the Big Ten Championship against Ohio State on December 19th in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, Illinois has stumbled after what looked like a possible breakthrough when they won six games and returned to a bowl in 2019. Hit by injuries and 16 players being held out due to COVID-19 positives or contact tracing, the Illini started 0-3 and currently sit at 2-4 after a loss to Iowa last week.

The teams meet on a rainy afternoon in Evanston on Saturday with the Land of Lincoln Trophy and pride on the line. Despite having everything clinched up for the Big Ten West, the game remains a big one for Fitzgerald. who speaks often of the importance of the rivalry with Illinois.

It’s also Senior Day, and a very unusual one for the Wildcats, who won’t have fans to send off players in their final games.

“It just makes me think of our great senior class and all that they’ve meant to our program,” said Fitzgerald of the group that has won the school’s first two division titles. “Their families, what they’ve done to raise great young men and entrust them with us as a program. Now to see where they’re at as men and obvious as leaders and as Big Ten West champions again is something special.”

Lovie Smith’s Illini are looking for some pride and a chance to salvage a .500 season if they can beat Northwestern then win their crossover game on December 19th, which is still to be determined. Illinois will be short on defenders with defensive back Tony Adams out due to a positive COVID-19 test and defensive back Nate Hobbs out due to contact tracing. Fellow DB Sidney Brown is also out while linebacker Delano Ware quit the program this week.

Illinois hasn’t beaten Northwestern in Smith’s tenure and haven’t overall since 2014 in Tim Beckman’s last game as coach. They’ll be a heavy underdog on Saturday, but Smith believes his team has as much of a shot as they have in the past.

“If you look at us play, without going into stats and records. If you look at our play, we have a legitimate chance to win each week, said Smith. “Now that hasn’t always been the case, we had a legitimate chance to beat a good Iowa football team this past week. We are better in all areas.”

NORTHERN ILLINOIS: THE QUEST FOR ONE

DEKALB – It’s been a quick but tough season for Thomas Hammock in his second season with Northern Illinois.

Over the course of the first five weeks of the season, the Huskies coach has watched his young team stay competitive in a number of games in the first half only to fade late. The last two weeks, they were tied or leading heading into the fourth quarter, only to watch their opponents pull away a the finish.

Because of that, NIU sits at 0-5 on the year with just one more chance to salvage a win on Saturday against Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti. The Eagles have had their own struggles, going just 1-4 on the season, but they are coming off their first win over Western Michigan last week.

NOTRE DAME HAS THE WEEK OFF BEFORE THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME ON DECEMBER 19TH AGAINST CLEMSON IN CHARLOTTE.