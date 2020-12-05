CAMPUS CHECK-IN: Notre Dame’s regular season ends a bit early

SOUTH BEND – Originally, this was supposed to be the second-to-last game of the season for Brian Kelly’s team. The match-up with Syracuse would round out the home portion of the 2020 Notre Dame schedule with a game against Wake Forest waiting on December 12th.

But the ACC gave the Irish a break, and a historic clinching as well.

Per @theACC, the December 12th game against Wake Forest has been canceled.



With the cancelation, the Irish have clinched a bid to the ACC Championship Game on December 19th in Charlotte, NC. — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) December 1, 2020

The game against the Demon Deacons was canceled, which officially clinched a spot for Notre Dame in the league’s conference championship. Most likely waiting for them there is Clemson, a rematch that will likely determine at least of of the College Football Playoff participants.

Yet there still is the Orange awaiting the Irish in a rare December regular season game in South Bend. A win would put the cap on an undefeated regular season, which would be the second in three years for Notre Dame.

But even before a championship game berth was clinched, Kelly wanted his team more focused on their effort and performance, not the possible achievements that would be achieved with a win.

“I think the most important thing for us is to carry on the play that we exhibited in the second half of the game against North Carolina,” said Kelly, referring to the Irish’s 31-17 win over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill in their last game where they pitched a shutout in the final 30 minutes. “That’s what we’ve talked about. We’re much more interested in bringing that style of football to Syracuse.”

ILLINOIS: With The Unexpected Break

CHAMPAIGN – For a team that won two-straight games, it was looked at as a bit of a measuring stick for program in a long build.

But an increased in COVID-19 cases shutdown Illinois’ game with Ohio State just over 12 hours before kickoff in Champaign. Instead of a showdown with the Buckeyes, Illinois had an unexpected weekend off.

Lovie Smith said it was treated like a bye for his players as they lost their first game of the season to a virus cancellation. It gave them a little bit of extra time to look ahead to the match-up with No. 19 Iowa at Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

“As we went into the football season, we knew we were going to need to be flexible, that things could change quickly and that’s exactly what happened for us this past week,” said Smith. “We were really excited about playing one of the best teams in the country here at home but once the decision was made by the league we moved on quickly to Iowa.”

“Our guys have done a great job; this COVID virus as affected us everywhere and our players have done a good job to do what they can to keep the team as safe as possible.”

One question to Smith, who now has a healthy team after losing 16 players for a few weeks due to a pair of COVID-19 positives and contact tracing, is if Illinois can keep some of their momentum from before the unexpected bye. After an 0-3 start, the Illini beat Rutgers then delivered a strong performance in their first win at Nebraska since 1924.

“I’m not going to say that we lost any momentum,” said Smith. “The last time we played we played our best football, since that time we’ve had time to practice for a week and I hope we’ve gotten better. We cleaned up some things we didn’t do right that last time we played. As someone mentioned earlier it is a mini bye week.”

NORTHERN ILLINOIS: CLOSER, BUT NOT QUITE

DEKALB – It’s been a difficult short season for Thomas Hammock’s young Northern Illinois team, who remains winless after four games.

But the team is getting closer to a win by the week, and delivered their best performance of the season at MAC West leading Western Michigan. They took a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t quite hang on in a 30-27 loss to the Broncos.

They’ll take the field one last time at Huskie Stadium on Saturday as they host 2-2 Toledo at 11 AM. The Rockets lost last week to Ball State to fall to 2-2 on the season.

Receiver and Chicago native Tyric Richie continues to standout for the Huskies, catching 12 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown against Western Michigan. He is far and away Northern Illinois’ leading receiver with 39 catches for 415 yard and a pair of scores.

NORTHWESTERN HAS A BYE AFTER THEIR GAME WITH MINNESOTA WAS CANCELED DUE TO MULTIPLE COVID-19 TESTS ON THE GOPHERS’ TEAM.