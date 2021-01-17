Blowout loss to Iowa continues frustrating stretch for Northwestern

EVANSTON – For about 13 minutes they were able to go toe-to-toe with the team many regard as the best in the Big Ten conference.
Ryan Greer’s free throw with 7:57 left to go in the first half tied Northwestern with fifth-ranked Iowa at Welsh Ryan Arena as the Wildcats went back-and-forth with the talented team.
Unfortunately, like most things for the team over the last few weeks, the momentum didn’t last.
Iowa finished the half a 21-8 run, then turned it into a complete blowout in the second half as they ran away from Northwestern in a 96-73 win. It continued a brutal stretch for the Wildcats against some of the best teams in a talented conference, but their great stretch to start the year has completely cooled over the last two weeks.
Sunday’s defeat was their fifth-consecutive loss in the conference, erasing their 3-0 start to league play and putting them tenth in the Big Ten.