Ayo Dosunmu makes some Illinois history in a win over Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN, IL – FEBRUARY 06: Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) passes the ball as he collides with Wisconsin Badgers forward Nate Reuvers (35) and Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) during the Big Ten Conference college basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on February 6, 2021, at the Stat Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – Maybe he was serious, maybe he wasn’t, but either way Illinois’ talented guard was right on the money with his prediction for Saturday.

“We be talking and I’m like ‘Yo, I’m about to get a triple-double today,” said Dosunmu to teammates on Saturday afternoon before the Illini took on No. 19 Wisconsin at the State Farm Center.

It turns out the junior guard was right on the money with his prognostication, and in the process made some Illini history in another impressive victory.

🔥 @AyoDos_11 is DIFFERENT



The @IlliniMBB star recorded just the 3rd triple double in program history today vs Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/JOAZHtaI5V — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 6, 2021

The guard scored 21 points while picking up 12 rebounds and 12 assists in a 75-60 victory over the Badgers at the State Farm Center. It’s the fourth-straight win for the surging 12th-ranked Illini who may find themselves back in the Top Ten to start this next week.

Dosunmu becomes just the third Illinois player in history to get a triple-double in a game, joining Mark Smith (vs. Minnesota, Feb. 1, 1979) and Sergio McClain (vs. Michigan, Jan. 13, 2001) as the only others to do it.

“It’s an accomplishment that’s not an individual accomplishment,” said Dosunmu of the triple-double. “I give credit to my teammates. Everyone did their job. Kofi (Cockburn) especially, he sprinted out of every ballscreen.”

He can say that again, because the center enjoyed on of his best afternoons as an Illini thanks in part to Dosunmu’s passes. The guard assisted on five of Cockburn’s hoops on the afternoon, all of which were dunks, to add to his 23 points on the afternoon.

Those players helped the Illini jump out to a 13-point lead at halftime and never looked back as a history-making day for Dosunmu keeps his team rolling into February.