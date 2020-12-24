Ayo Dosunmu continues to shine for Illinois as 2020 comes to an end

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – DECEMBER 23: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini drives to the basket in the second half during a college basketball game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on December 23, 2020 at the Bryce Joyce Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – It wasn’t exactly the ending to what was another incredible evening for one of college basketball’s best players in the 2020-2021 season.

But Ayo Dosunmu was trying to do the right thing – sticking up for a freshman teammate when he felt he’d been wronged. When Andre Curbelo was fouled around midcourt by Jamari Wheeler with 27 seconds left in Illinois’ 98-81 win over Penn State, he confronted the Nittany Lions player.

He was assessed a double technical and was ejected from the game, but it won’t result in any other punishment from the conference. That’s a great thing for Dosunmu and the Illini, because the guard is playing at his best as the Big Ten season begins.

Ayo Dosunmu goes for 30 points on the road as @IlliniMBB brushed off a slow start to get the win against Penn State.



Highlights: pic.twitter.com/7uOeEQTDai — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) December 24, 2020

The former Morgan Park High School star put on another show at Bryce Jordan Arena on Wednesday night, going for 30 points as the Illini rallied from an early 15-point deficit for their second conference win.

This marks the second time that Dosunmu has gone over 30 points this season, with the guard netting 36 in the “Braggin’ Rights” game against Missouri on December 12th. That game ended up in a defeat, but the guard was able to lead one of the best offensive efforts on the road for the Illini in decades.

The 98 points were the most since the team got 101 in a victory over Indiana on March 13, 1971, with Dosunmu leading the way by hitting 9-of-18 shots from the floor and 10-of-11 free throws. It was a complete effort as well, with the guard tying for the team high in rebounds with six and leading with five assists.

Because of that, his coach Brad Underwood continued to place him among the elite in the country when speaking about the guard’s latest performance.

“Ayo’s a really good player and I keep saying it, and I’ll keep saying it all year, he’s the best guard in the country and he scores it in a lot of ways,” said Underwood of Dosunmu, who is averaging 23.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. “He’s rebounding it better than he ever has, he’s guarding better than he ever has. When we get Ayo locked in at the defensive end, he might be as good as I’ve coached.”

He’s still got time to get better while wearing the orange and blue, too.