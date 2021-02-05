As the Big Ten releases football schedules, Northwestern reportedly will host Purdue at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – After finishing a college football season that was greatly altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois and Northwestern are hoping for a more normal campaign this fall.
A step towards that came on Friday when both Illinois and Northwestern released their schedules for the upcoming seasons.
Yet its the game for the Wildcats on November 20th that’s the most interesting of them all, because it reportedly is going to be played at a most unique venue.
Per a few reports, including GN Sports contributor Matt Fortuna, Northwestern will host Purdue at Wrigley Field on that late Saturday in November. While the school confirmed they will face the Boilermakers on the 20th, they’ve yet to confirm the game’s location.
It will be the second time the Wildcats have played at Wrigley Field, having done so against Illinois in 2010. Also on November 20th of that year, the Illini beat Northwestern 48-27.
Pat Fitzgerald’s squad was scheduled to face Wisconsin at the “Friendly Confines” on November 7th of this past season, but the game was moved to Evanston when the scheduled was condensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northwestern will open their 12-game schedule with Michigan State on September 4th at Ryan Field.