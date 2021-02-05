As the Big Ten releases football schedules, Northwestern reportedly will host Purdue at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 20: A general view looking east toward the end zone that can not be used due to player safetly concerns as the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Illinois Fighting Illini during a game played at Wrigley Field on November 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Illinois defeated Northwestern 48-27. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After finishing a college football season that was greatly altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois and Northwestern are hoping for a more normal campaign this fall.

A step towards that came on Friday when both Illinois and Northwestern released their schedules for the upcoming seasons.

Yet its the game for the Wildcats on November 20th that’s the most interesting of them all, because it reportedly is going to be played at a most unique venue.

Northwestern will return to Wrigley Field for its 2021 game vs. Purdue, sources tell @TheAthleticCFB. The Big Ten will announce the full 2021 schedule at noon CT. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) February 5, 2021

Per a few reports, including GN Sports contributor Matt Fortuna, Northwestern will host Purdue at Wrigley Field on that late Saturday in November. While the school confirmed they will face the Boilermakers on the 20th, they’ve yet to confirm the game’s location.

It will be the second time the Wildcats have played at Wrigley Field, having done so against Illinois in 2010. Also on November 20th of that year, the Illini beat Northwestern 48-27.

Pat Fitzgerald’s squad was scheduled to face Wisconsin at the “Friendly Confines” on November 7th of this past season, but the game was moved to Evanston when the scheduled was condensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Start the countdown. Our defense of the Big Ten West 🏆 kicks off in 211 days.



🏈 https://t.co/IW1vP1mYC3#GoCats pic.twitter.com/NFEaaKK8kx — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) February 5, 2021

Northwestern will open their 12-game schedule with Michigan State on September 4th at Ryan Field.