As a tough slate continues, Illinois gets a second shot at a Top Ten team in a week

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 02: Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives in for a score during the men’s Jimmy V Classic college basketball game between the Baylor Bears and Illinois Fighting Illini on December 2, 2020, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – When you lose a game to the second-ranked team in the country, often a squad has to wait to prove themselves again for a bit.

But Brad Underwood’s team doesn’t have to worry about that. Their wait for some redemption will be all of six days in what’s a difficult stretch for the nation’s sixth-ranked team.

For the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Illinois gets to match-up with tenth-ranked Duke on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It comes after the team dropped their first major game of their much anticipated 2020-2021 season last Wednesday to No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis.

The Illini will be playing the Blue Devils for the first time since 2007 and in Durham for the first time since 1995 – the only time they’ve played at the historic venue.

Lou Henson’s Illinois team got the win that night and getting another would be another major boost for the group after the defeat six days ago.

“Let’s face it, we’re going to be excited to play Duke. There’s no challenge getting them ready. If there are, we need to go join the intermural league,” said Underwood. “It’s a great opportunity against a great opponent and we appreciate for what they’ve done; I have tremendous appreciation for that.

“I think everyone in college basketball tries to get where they’re at and where they’ve been.”

Yet both teams meet in similar situations on Tuesday night, with each suffering an early loss to a top-ranked team along with a tune-up game for their match-up. Duke lost to eighth-ranked Michigan State on their home floor last week, then had their tune-up game on Sunday with Elon canceled.

The Illini were scheduled to face UT-Martin on Saturday but had that game called off due to a COVID-19 positive on the Skyhawks. It creates a difficult three-game run for the Illini, who will follow their games with Baylor and Duke with the annual “Braggin’ Rights” game with Missouri in Columbia.

Meanwhile, Underwood is trying to get his team more game time as they get prepared for their Big Ten slate that begins December 15th against Minnesota in Champaign. Like so many around they country, they’re being as flexible as possible.

“It’s a tough schedule,” said Underwood. “We’ve tried to prepare our team with this all year long that this would be the toughest, most challenging schedule in the history of University of Illinois basketball, and we’re still looking for another game.

“If we can find a way to fit another game in there; it may be a league opponent that’s lost a game that’s a non-league game. I don’t know yet. But I want to get our guys as many opportunities to play games as we can in a very challenging season.”

At least major opportunities are still coming their way early in the season.